Haryana: Panchayat issues ‘eviction orders’ to migrant families

A panchayat comprising three villages – Kishangarh, Imli Garh and Ashok Nagar – in Meham subdivision of Rohtak on Sunday issued a diktat asking nearly 10 migrant families to vacate their shanties within 10 days, warning of action otherwise. The families have been living on a patch of land between Ashok Nagar and Imli Garh and work as labourers in the area. (HT Photo)

Ajit Ahlawat, who presided over the panchayat, said they had called the head of the labour group, whom he described as “Rohingya”, and asked him to ensure that the families vacate the land within 10 days. He added that the panchayat would not be responsible for any consequences if the families failed to comply.

“Villagers approached us with complaints that these people were creating a nuisance by drinking alcohol and were involved in frequent fights. Some women in the villages also alleged that they faced inappropriate remarks,” Ahlawat said.

During the meeting, which was attended by the sarpanches of all three villages, a heated exchange reportedly took place between a panchayat member and one of the residents, with allegations that the families were disturbing the village atmosphere and posed a threat to women and children.

However, Jaswant, a local landowner on whose land some of the families have built shanties, said the families are from Assam and not illegal migrants. “Some of these families have constructed shanties on my land and have been living peacefully. They possess valid Aadhaar cards and family identity documents. They have been residing in the district for the past eight years, and their documents have been verified by the police several times. Certain individuals are issuing such diktats to create fear and hatred,” he said.

When contacted, Rohtak deputy commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta said, “Let me check first. I will respond after verifying the matter.”

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria could not be reached for comment regarding the status of the families.

In April last year, the son of a sarpanch in Kharawar village of Rohtak had issued a similar diktat but later apologised after the district administration intervened.