Haryana panchayat polls to be held in September

Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday announced that the election to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held as per schedule in September across the state.

There are 6,288 panchayats in Haryana which elect 62,022 panches, 22 presidents and 488 members of zila parishad, 143 presidents and 3,080 members of panchayat samitis.

After holding a meeting with the Rewari deputy commissioner and other district officials, Dhanpat Singh said the election of panches will be conducted by ballot paper while the zila parishads, panchayat samiti members and sarpanches will be elected by EVMs.

“Our priority is to conduct the polls in a free and fair manner while ensuring peace. Tight security arrangements would be ensured at sensitive and very sensitive booths. Illegal supply of liquor during the polls will be strictly monitored,” the state election commissioner added.

He also directed the officials to check the functioning of EVMs to avoid any glitch during the polls.

“The educational qualification of the contesting candidates should be taken care of and it should be ensured that no ineligible candidate contests the election. There should be proper arrangements of ramps, toilets, drinking water and electricity at all the polling stations,” he added.

Singh said that training of polling and counting of votes will be given to the employees in advance.

“A master trainer should be arranged for imparting training to the employees. The election officers and employees will not be posted in their native villages. The Panchayat elections will be conducted in a single phase across the state,” he added.