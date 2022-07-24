Haryana panchayat polls to be held in September
Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday announced that the election to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held as per schedule in September across the state.
There are 6,288 panchayats in Haryana which elect 62,022 panches, 22 presidents and 488 members of zila parishad, 143 presidents and 3,080 members of panchayat samitis.
After holding a meeting with the Rewari deputy commissioner and other district officials, Dhanpat Singh said the election of panches will be conducted by ballot paper while the zila parishads, panchayat samiti members and sarpanches will be elected by EVMs.
“Our priority is to conduct the polls in a free and fair manner while ensuring peace. Tight security arrangements would be ensured at sensitive and very sensitive booths. Illegal supply of liquor during the polls will be strictly monitored,” the state election commissioner added.
He also directed the officials to check the functioning of EVMs to avoid any glitch during the polls.
“The educational qualification of the contesting candidates should be taken care of and it should be ensured that no ineligible candidate contests the election. There should be proper arrangements of ramps, toilets, drinking water and electricity at all the polling stations,” he added.
Singh said that training of polling and counting of votes will be given to the employees in advance.
“A master trainer should be arranged for imparting training to the employees. The election officers and employees will not be posted in their native villages. The Panchayat elections will be conducted in a single phase across the state,” he added.
Fire in Kurukshetra hotel room: Kaithal man succumbs to burn injuries
A day after a 29-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while a man sustained serious burn injuries as the hotel room, they were staying in caught fire near Brahma Sarovar of Kurukshetra, the man also succumbed to his burn injuries at the PGI, Chandigarh. The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar of Taragarh village of Kaithal and he was posted as a clerk in the army.
PSPCL issues notification for 300 free power units a month
Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Saturday issued a notification of providing 300 units to free power to state consumers per month. State power minister Harbhajan Singh said he notification entails granting free 600 units of electricity bimonthly (300 units per month) to all domestic consumers. As per the notification, in case of bimonthly consumption of up to 600 units (300 units per month), there would be zero bill for all domestic consumers.
Punjab, Haryana receive surplus rains as monsoon picks up pace
Chandigarh: Most of Haryana and Punjab, the grain bowl of India, received surplus rains between June 1 and July 22 as monsoon activity in the two states picked up pace in the last few weeks. The monsoon accounts for around 70% of the country's annual rainfall and irrigates 60% of its net sown area. Nearly half of India's population depends on agriculture directly or indirectly.
Swapping CEO’s hat for devotee’s
While growing up in a Maharashtrian household, I often heard about the fabled Warkari yatra—the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur to honour Vithoba. All these fancies were before work, family and Mumbai took over my life. Just to put things in perspective, let me put down a few markers that define the yatra: it's a 21-day-long journey that celebrates a tradition dating over 700 year. Its present format is roughly 200 years old.
Punjab Police conduct special drive to check smuggling of drug, arms
Chandigarh : Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special vehicle checking operation in all 28 police districts of the state to check smuggling of drugs and arms. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav was in the field to conduct random checking of different checkpoints in the Ropar range, according to an official statement. “Such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters wiped out from Punjab,” he said.
