Haryana: Patwaris end 39-day strike after govt assurance on pay grade revision

Members of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo associations on Saturday call-off their strike after the government accepted their demands, including revision in pay grades. The Haryana government had conducted two meetings with patwaris earlier. (File)

The protesters ended their 39-day long strike after the state government announced to allow two increments to patwaris of 2019 batch and three increments to patwaris of the senior batches in their corresponding pre-upgrade pay scale or ACP-level existing as on January 1 last year.

The Haryana government had conducted two meetings with patwaris earlier. According to revenue officials, the state government faced a loss of ₹400 crore to state exchequer due to patwaris’ protest.