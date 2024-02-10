 Haryana: Patwaris end 39-day strike after govt assurance on pay grade revision - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Patwaris end 39-day strike after govt assurance on pay grade revision

Haryana: Patwaris end 39-day strike after govt assurance on pay grade revision

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 11, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The protesters ended their 39-day long strike after the state government announced to allow two increments to patwaris of 2019 batch and three increments to patwaris of the senior batches in their corresponding pre-upgrade pay scale or ACP-level existing as on January 1 last year.

Members of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo associations on Saturday call-off their strike after the government accepted their demands, including revision in pay grades.

The Haryana government had conducted two meetings with patwaris earlier. (File)
The Haryana government had conducted two meetings with patwaris earlier. (File)

The protesters ended their 39-day long strike after the state government announced to allow two increments to patwaris of 2019 batch and three increments to patwaris of the senior batches in their corresponding pre-upgrade pay scale or ACP-level existing as on January 1 last year.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The Haryana government had conducted two meetings with patwaris earlier. According to revenue officials, the state government faced a loss of 400 crore to state exchequer due to patwaris’ protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On