Haryana: Patwaris end 39-day strike after govt assurance on pay grade revision
Feb 11, 2024 06:02 AM IST
The protesters ended their 39-day long strike after the state government announced to allow two increments to patwaris of 2019 batch and three increments to patwaris of the senior batches in their corresponding pre-upgrade pay scale or ACP-level existing as on January 1 last year.
Members of the Haryana Revenue Patwar and Kanungo associations on Saturday call-off their strike after the government accepted their demands, including revision in pay grades.
The Haryana government had conducted two meetings with patwaris earlier. According to revenue officials, the state government faced a loss of ₹400 crore to state exchequer due to patwaris’ protest.
