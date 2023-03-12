Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Police nab 2 criminals

Haryana Police nab 2 criminals

HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2023

A Haryana police spokesperson said the STF, Gurugram, arrested Mahesh, alias Dholu, a resident of Bandhwari in Gurugram from his village. More than a dozen criminal cases were registered against him under various sections in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Haryana Police on Sunday said the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two criminals, carrying a collective reward of 65,000.

A police spokesperson said the STF, Gurugram, arrested Mahesh, alias Dholu, a resident of Bandhwari in Gurugram from his village. More than a dozen criminal cases were registered against him under various sections in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. UP Police had announced a reward of 40,000 on his arrest. The accused will be handed over to Tonika city police station, Noida, for further action.

In another crackdown, the STF team arrested an absconding criminal from Rohtak district. Police had declared a reward of 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mahabir, a resident of village Isharwal in Bhiwani district. A team of the STF, Gurugram unit, has arrested the accused from Kalanaur in Rohtak district.

Police said five criminal cases were already registered against the accused at different police stations in Bhiwani district. The arrested criminal was absconding for the last 22 years and was hiding at different places to avoid arrest. He will be handed over to the Police Station, Tosham, Bhiwani, for further action.

