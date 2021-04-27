IND USA
Haryana: The liquor bottles were seized in two separate incidents, officials said. (File Photo / Representational Image)
Haryana police seize over 11,000 liquor bottles being smuggled to Bihar, UP

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 06:47 PM IST

The Haryana police on Tuesday seized over 11,000 liquor bottles that were allegedly being smuggled to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in two separate incidents, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, they impounded a truck from Rohtak district and seized 4,644 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) packed in 387 cartons. The consignment was found concealed under packets of potato chips, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Rajbir alias Raju, a resident of district Sonipat, was arrested, they said, adding that the seized liquor was to be smuggled from Rohtak to Bihar.

In another incident, the police seized 6,372 IMFL bottles in the Nuh district. The consignment was being smuggled in a truck from Sonipat to Uttar Pradesh.

When the police team signalled a truck bearing the UP registration number to stop on Nuh-Taoru road near village Bawla, the driver tried to escape.

Police chased the vehicle and intercepted it. The driver, Shokeen Khan, and his accomplice Haider Ali, both residents of Nuh, were arrested in this connection.

