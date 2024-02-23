Haryana Police slap NSA, rioting & murder bid cases on farmers

Cracking the whip against agitating farmers, the Haryana Police on Thursday initiated action under National Security Act (NSA) and registered attempt-to-murder and rioting cases against several farmers. Demonstrators run for cover as police fire tear gas to prevent them from marching towards New Delhi during a protest by farmers near the Haryana-Punjab state border in Rajpura, Punjab, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

Stating that the protesters have caused damage to government and private properties, the Ambala Police slapped the NSA on farmer leaders and started the process to seize their properties and bank accounts.

A police spokesperson said the protesters have been pelting stones at the forces and trying to break barricades even since the agitation began on February 13.

“Several government and private properties have also been damaged and 30 cops on duty have been left injured. Two cops also died in the line of duty while one is fighting for his life after suffering brain hemorrhage,” a Haryana police statement said. “To stop these criminal activities and maintain law-and-order, action has been initiated to detain farm leaders under Section 2 (3) of the National Security Act (NSA),” it added.

The police spokesperson further said that several farmer leaders are giving provocative speeches and instigating the protesters.

Police said that damage to properties is being assessed for which residents have been asked to come forward with details.

“The administration has already informed that any damage to properties will be recovered through the seizure of properties and bank accounts of protesters,” another statement issued by the Ambala Police read.

Mohri warned against joining stir, notice pasted outside his house

Police have also pasted a notice outside the residence of Amarjeet Mohri, head of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), warning him against participating in the ongoing agitation. If he participates in the protests, his properties would be attached and bank accounts seized, the warning read.

According to Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), this is the second notice issued in Mohri’s name. The first notice had come in the first week of February.

Details of his bank accounts and properties have also been sought by Friday, under the provisions of the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021, which provides for recovery of damages to properties by seizing bank and properties of the organizers/leaders.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa remained unavailable for a comment.

Unidentified persons booked for murder bid, rioting in Jind

In Jind, police booked unidentified farmers for attempt-to-murder, rioting and other offences. Talking to HT over the phone, Jind SP Sumit Kumar said that they have booked unidentified farmers at Garhi police station for attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing public servant in discharging public duty and other offences.

Reacting to police FIR, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who heads Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan Union, claimed, “The Haryana government can do whatever they want as they are in power. The rapid force jawans and police had fired multiple shots, used pellet guns, gas shells and water cannon and attacked our farmers. The police and the BJP government are making all attempts to suppress our voice. They damaged 20-25 tractor-trailers and now they are booking us.”

Jind SP Sumit Kumar refuted farmers’ allegations and claimed that the police did not use rubber bullets or fire gunshots.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old farmer, Balwinder Singh Faridkot, who sustained injuries at the Khanauri border on February 14, was discharged from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on February 19. His medical discharge report says, “Multiple metallic density objects giving streak artifacts, pellets are seen along the anterior chest wall in skin and subcutaneous tissue.”

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The Haryana Police and rapid action force personnel have injured 167 farmers at the Shambhu border so far and more than 100 farmers at Khanauri yesterday. We ask the farmers and labourers across the country to hoist flag on the rooftops of their houses to protest the killing of farmer and injustice done to them.”

Farmers camping at the Khanauri border asked the top leadership to intensify the protest if the Centre does not accept their demands.

BKU Krantikari head Surjit Singh Phul alleged that Shubh Karan Singh was killed after a bullet hit him directly. He demanded that a case of murder be registered against the police personnel, who allegedly opened fire, besides booking officials who directed the security personnel to open fire.

“The Haryana Police and rapid force personnel have been using pellet guns on protesters. The Punjab government should clarify their stand on whether they will register a case of murder or not,” he added.

“The Punjab government should give the deceased farmer the status of martyr and provide financial assistance to his family, besides providing a job for his sister,” he added.