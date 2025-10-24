Haryana Police starts fund-raising to aid ASI’s family

Haryana police started a fund-raising initiative to help the family of assistant sub-inspector Sandeep Lathar, who was found dead with a gunshot wound on October 14 in Ladhot village, Rohtak. Lathar had left behind a purported suicide note and a six-minute video accusing late Haryana inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar of corruption

Lathar, a resident of Julana in Jind is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters and a son. His elder daughter is preparing for the IIT-JEE and the other two children are minors. His wife Santosh Devi has completed Masters in Mathematics but is unemployed.

In a communication on October 21, Haryana DGP OP Singh had requested the cops from across the state for voluntary contribution. However, Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria directed all police station in-charges and other unit heads to contribute in fund raising initiative and he told IPS rank officials to contribute ₹3,000, deputy superintendents of police ₹2,500, sub-inspectors ₹1,800 and assistant sub-inspectors ₹1,500, others ₹1,000 and Class IV employees to pay ₹300.

A day earlier, Haryana government has constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide. However, Lather’s wife demanded a CBI probe. Following the incident, police registered an FIR at Sadar police station, naming four accused — Kumar’s wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Bathinda (Rural) MLA Amit Rattan, EASI Sushil Kumar, and a Rohtak-based cop Sunil — on charges of abetment to suicide and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.