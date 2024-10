Haryana: Political bigwigs give final push to poll campaign

Political bigwigs hit the road on the last day of the campaigning in Haryana which goes to polls on October 5. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held rallies in Nuh and Mahendergarh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister held a rally in Jind’s Safidon, Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena Singh addressed a gathering in Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took out a roadshow in favour of party candidate Manisha Sangwan in Dadri. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Nuh on Thursday. (ANI)

However, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal addressed a gathering to seek votes for INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala in Sirsa’s Ellenabad. Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh held a rally in support of INLD candidate Sunaina Chautala. Punjabi slain singer Siddhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh took out a roadshow in support of Congress candidate from Dabwali Amit Sihag. He said that Amit and Sidhu were close friends, and he had come here to seek votes for his son Amit. He asserted that Amit would carry out developmental works and eradicate drugs from Sirsa district.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought votes for party candidate in Palwal, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hit the poll campaign in Bawani Khera, Kalanaur and ex-chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar sought votes for party nominee from Tohana, Devender Babli.