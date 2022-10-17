Haryana political bigwigs hit campaign trail for Adampur bypoll

: Senior leaders of Congress, BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and INLD on Sunday campaigned for their respective candidates for the November 3 Adampur bypoll.

Congress’ state chief Uday Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda inaugurated election offices in Adampur and Balsamand village to kick-off the campaign for their party nominee Jai Parkash, while INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala along with party candidate Kurda Ram canvassed in eleven villages of the constituency.

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi’s campaign was led by his father and former Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, while AAP’s state in-charge Sushil Gupta and former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwar visited several villages and sought votes for their party nominee Satinder Singh.

BJP’s tricks won’t work: Hooda

While interacting with locals at Kohli village, Hooda said that the people of Adampur and Haryana want change and all the ‘tricks’ used by BJP will be failed.

“The people of Adampur are disappointed with the working style of Kuldeep Bishnoi. All unscrupulous forces are trying to figure out how to benefit the BJP. All the three parties do not have their own candidates,” he added.

Hooda said the students have been protesting in Adampur constituency against the government’s decision to merge the schools and scrapping various posts.

“The roads are in bad condition in this constituency. Every section in Haryana is unhappy with this government. In the 2019 assembly elections also, people had rejected the BJP and voted for change .The big leaders and ministers of BJP were defeated by the people, but the JJP betrayed the mandate,” he added.

Attack Kuldeep Bishnoi, Congress state chief Uday Bhan said Bishnoi should answer why he had jumped the ship and betrayed the people’s mandate.

“Did he oppose me only because the Congress leadership made a person born in dalit society as the state president? I was an excuse, in fact Kuldeep had to save himself from ED and income tax. He never raised the voice of the people of Adampur in the assembly, whereas Congress candidate Jai Prakash has the strength and courage to raise the voice of Adampur in the assembly vigorously,” added.

Have family relations with voters: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Former Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi said he has family relations with the voters of Adampur and people will elect educated Bhavya.

“Despite being an opposition MLA, the chief minister had accepted my all development-related demands. The development projects are being done in the constituency. The Congress nominee has returned to this constituency after a gap of 13 years and he has no concern with voters of Adampur,” Bishnoi added.

A group of people showed black flags Bhavya and his father Kuldeep Bishnoi at Kherampur village. The locals said the village school has only two teachers now and the students’ education is affected.

“We have been staging a dharna for the last one month, urging the government to fill the teachers’ post but nothing has been done. Neither Kuldeep Bishnoi nor Bhavya had come to our dharna,” said a village resident Dinesh Kumar.

INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala said his party has pitched a candidate who was unanimously asked by a panchayat to fight the poll.

“Kurda Ram has been fighting for the canal water, loan waiver, crop compensation and other peasantry issues for the last many years. He has a clean and social image in the society. The BJP nominee had returned from the USA and the Congress candidate Jai Parkash came to this constituency after a gap of 13 years while our nominee remains active in the area every day,” Abhay added.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said the Congress and BJP nominees have no interaction with the public and AAP candidate Satinder Singh has been flagging educational issues for a long time. ENDS