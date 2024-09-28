Haryana polls: 91 voters in Panchkula district cast ballot from home on Day 1

A total of 91 senior citizens aged over 85 and disabled voters who have opted for the vote-from-home facility in Panchkula district exercised their right to franchise on Friday. Four teams in Kalka and three teams in Panchkula have been constituted to visit the houses of the eligible voters to collect their vote on September 27 and September 28, ahead of the October 5 Haryana assembly elections. (HT File)

As per deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Yash Garg, “In Kalka assembly constituency, all 51 eligible voters cast their ballots, while in Panchkula assembly constituency, 41 senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD) voted on Day 1.”

In all, 147 eligible voters have opted for the facility, of which 51 are in Kalka, including 26 PwDs and 25 senior citizens, while Panchkula has 96, of which 88 are elderly voters and eight are PwDs.

Four teams in Kalka and three teams in Panchkula have been constituted to visit the houses of the eligible voters to collect their vote on September 27 and September 28, ahead of the October 5 Haryana assembly elections.

Garg shared that Panchkula district had 5,556 voters aged over 85, of which 2,303 are in Kalka and 3,253 in Panchkula. Similarly, there are 2,472 PwDs, including 1,218 in Kalka and 1,254 in Panchkula.