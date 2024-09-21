Haryana polls: Congress manifesto is a bundle of lies, says CM Saini in Panchkula

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday lashed out at the Congress, terming the party’s manifesto “a bundle of lies”. CM Nayab Singh Saini with BJP candidate from Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma and others during a rally in Raipur Rani, Panchkula, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma in Raipur Rani, the CM alleged, “Congress leaders think that they can form the government in Haryana on the basis of lies. The party has prepared a bundle of lies in form of its manifesto, with the help of which, it has nurtured the false illusion of winning the election. But the people of the state have now become aware of the party’s lies.”

Seeking votes for Shakti, wife of former minister Venod Sharma and mother of Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, Saini expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state for the third time on October 8.

“The Congress worked to deceive the people by making false announcements, the BJP has fulfilled all its promises,” claimed Saini. Taking a dig at Congress’ campaign “Haryana Maange Hisaab”, he said, “Those whose own accounts are bad have gone to ask for accounts of others. My 56-day tenure will overshadow the 10 years of the Congress government.”

It’s a fight between nationalists, anti-nationalists: Gupta

Targeting the Congress, BJP candidate from Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta on Friday said the upcoming elections were a fight between nationalists and anti-nationalists.

He was interacting with mediapersons during a press conference at the BJP’s election office in Panchkula.

“The announcement by the Congress party of reimposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is an anti-nationalist statement. It is being condemned all over the country, but the enemy country Pakistan seems happy,” he claimed, adding, “The people of India still remember how stones were hurled on brave soldiers of our country when Article 370 was in force and the rights of the army were limited in Kashmir. After the removal of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is an atmosphere of peace and prosperity in the Valley.”

The two-time MLA claimed, “There are three ‘Congresses’ in the Congress itself. Hooda Congress, Kumari Sailja Congress and Surjewala Congress. There is competition among them, so there is no main rival in front of the BJP.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Gupta said, “The Congress is so immersed in corruption and nepotism that it is now impossible for the party to recover from it. On the one hand, the Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi talks about ending reservation on foreign soil, on the other hand, Bhupinder Singh Hooda supports Rahul’s anti-reservation statement. This shows the party’s character and face.”

BJP did no work in P’kula: Chander Mohan

Hitting out at the BJP, Congress candidate Chander Mohan on Friday said the Panchkula MLA and mayor were busy in photo opportunities but failed to carry out any development in the assembly segment.

The former deputy chief minister, in an interaction with industrialists in Panchkula, assured them that all their problems will be solved if the Congress government was formed. Chander Mohan alleged, “The industrial area is in a shambles. The MLA or mayor didn’t do anything. The roads are filled with the potholes.”

Elect AAP’s devp model for progress: Garg

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Panchkula Prem Garg on Friday appealed to the residents of the district to reject the lure of alcohol and money. Garg, who held a door-to-door campaign in Panchkula, urged the voters to elect AAP’s development model to ensure true progress in the district.

“While visiting the villages in the constituency, the villagers pointed out that members of other parties rarely visit the areas. People are impressed by Arvind Kejriwal’s efforts in improving healthcare, electricity and education, and thus there is a wave of change this time,” said the AAP candidate.

Not a single stone laid in name of devp in Kalka: Chaudhary

Addressing a public meeting in Raipur Rani as part of his campaign, Congress candidate from Kalka Pradeep Chaudhary on Friday claimed that in the last 10 years of the BJP government, not a single stone was laid in the name of development in Kalka constituency.

Interacting with voters, Chaudhary said, “The BJP is misleading people. But this time, the people of Kalka will not fall prey to any instigation of the BJP and will vote for the Congress, making them victorious with a huge margin.”

Chaudhary said he was well aware of all problems of each and every village of Kalka, Pinjore, Raipur Rani and Morni, which will be solved as soon as the Congress government was formed in the state. He questioned, “The BJP candidate does not even know the names of the villages of Kalka constituency, how will she solve the problems here?”