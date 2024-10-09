Haryana polls: NOTA outperforms Independents in Panchkula district

A sizeable number of voters in Panchkula district used NOTA (none of the above) option, registering their rejection of all candidates in the Kalka and Panchkula assembly segments. A sizeable number of voters in Panchkula district used NOTA (none of the above) option, registering their rejection of all candidates in the Kalka and Panchkula assembly segments. (HT File)

Introduced in 2013, NOTA allows voters to voice their dissatisfaction by choosing not to endorse any of the candidates on the ballot.

In Kalka, 740 voters selected NOTA, accounting for 0.51% of the vote share. This figure is a slight increase from 2019, when 737 voters (0.58%) opted for NOTA while Congress’s Pardeep Chaudhary was elected.

During the 2014 elections, when BJP’s Latika Sharma rode the Modi wave to victory, NOTA garnered 888 votes (0.71%).

Panchkula saw a higher NOTA turnout, with 987 voters (0.7%) rejecting all candidates. This represents a decline from 2019, when 1,195 voters (0.95%) chose NOTA while BJP’s Gian Chand Gupta was re-elected, and from 2014, when 1,073 votes (0.83%) were cast for the option.

Most candidates lose security deposit

Candidates who secure less than 20% of the total votes polled face the loss of their security deposits. In Kalka, AAP candidate Om Prakash Gujjar received just 0.59% votes, while Charan Singh from BSP garnered 0.94%. Independents Amit Sharma and Vishal managed only 0.4% and 0.26%, respectively, making them likely to lose their deposits.

In Panchkula, Dr Kshitij Choudhary of INLD received 0.98% votes, Prem Garg of AAP secured 2.37%, and Sushil Garg of JJP obtained 0.82%. Other candidates facing potential forfeiture include Kishan Singh Negi from the Right to Recall party (0.08%), Bharat Bhushan Gurjar of Bhartiya Veer Dal (0.04%), and Independents Natasha Sood (0.17%), MP Sharma (0.22%) and Saroj Bala (0.11%).