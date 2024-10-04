Haryana polls: Wheel of devp will roll again with Congress in power, says Deepender

Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “misrule”, Congress leader and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda said, “Every single vote for Pardeep Chaudhary will strengthen former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.” Congress leader and Rohtak MP with party’s pick Pardeep Chaudhary during a rally in Kalka on Thursday, the final day of campaigning ahead of the October 5 Haryana assembly elections. (Sant Arora/HT)

Targeting BJP, Deepender said the development in the state was put on hold by the saffron party but the wheel of development with roll again with Congress in power. Deepender was in Kalka to seek votes for party candidate Pardeep Chaudhary.

“Paanch tarik BJP farik (BJP will be out on October 5),” said Deepender, adding, “Congress is forming government in Haryana. Every single vote cast in favour of Chaudhary will make Hooda ji stronger.”

“Congress is forming government and BJP is on its way out. Our government will work for every section of society. It will be government of poor, farmers, small traders and employees,” said Deepender, adding, “All ten guarantees given by Congress will be fulfilled.”

“There are candidates (referring to Independent Gopal Sukhomajri without naming him) who are contesting on the support of BJP. They are only here to cut down votes and benefit BJP,” said Rohtak MP.

Kalka BJP nominee Shakti Rani Sharma held a roadshow on Thursday and urged the voters to bring back the saffron party again in power.

“Making Kalka drug free, generating employment for the youth are my priorities,” said Shakti Rani. “Even before the election day, Congress candidate Pardeep Chaudhary’s defeat seems certain and he is now completely out of the race,” she added. “All endeavours will be made to make Kalka number one in development,” said Shakti Rani, who has been targeting incumbent MLA Chaudhary for “non development” of Kalka.