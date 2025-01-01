Haryana, Punjab continue to reel under intense cold; Sirsa at 3.6 degrees Celsius

‘Orange alert’ for cold in Haryana on Thursday Commuters brave the cold , wrapped in warm clothes, on a cold winter day in Bathinda on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Haryana and Punjab continued to be in the grip of severe cold, with maximum temperatures hovering well below normal limits in the two states. Sirsa in Haryana saw a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ for ‘cold day to severe cold day at few places’ and ‘dense fog at isolated places’ on Thursday.

Fog also reduced visibility early in the morning at some places in the two states.

This comes at a time when the region is witnessing harsh cold weather conditions with no visible respite in coming days with average maximum temperature going below normal by 6.3 degrees Celsius in Haryana.

According to the IMD’s evening bulletin, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was 3.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Sirsa, which is a fall of 3.8 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Narnaul shivered at 4.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani and 6.7 degrees Celsius in Sonepat and 7.2 degrees Celsius in Gurugram.

In Punjab, a cold wave swept Mohali and Amritsar, which recorded respective maximums of 11.7 degrees Celsius and 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana also shivered under biting cold during the day registering a high of 13.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala also braved the chill, recording a high of 14 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded a high of 13.5 degrees Celsius while Ferozepur shivered at a high of 12.3 degrees Celsius.