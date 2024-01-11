Haryana, Punjab reel under freezing cold, Narnaul coldest at 2.5°C

Several parts of Haryana and Punjab were under the grip of freezing cold, with night temperatures registering a fall on Thursday, the weather department said. A peacock flies amid fog during a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Chandigarh, which recorded a low of 6.4°C on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Haryana’s Narnaul was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 2.5°C.

Bhiwani, too, experienced a cold night recording a low of 3.9°C, while Hisar, Ambala, Karnal and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 5.1°C, 6.6°C, 6.9°C and 6.4°C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a night temperature of 6.4°C, according to the meteorological department.

Fog was observed in the morning at many places in Haryana and Punjab, including Ambala, Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur.

Punjab’s Faridkot experienced biting cold and recorded a low of 3.6°C.

Bathinda and Gurdaspur were also in the grip of severe cold, registering respective minimums of 4.2°C and 4.5°C.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective lows of 5.6°C, 6.3°C and 6.5°C.

Over the past few days, severe cold has swept most places in the two states and Chandigarh during the day as well, with maximum temperatures hovering in the range of 10°C-14°C.