Haryana records 11,327 Covid recoveries

Vegetable vendors sitting idle in a closed market amid Covid-induced lockdown in Rohtak on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 10:24 PM IST

Haryana recorded 5,021 new Covid-19 cases, 11,327 recoveries and 98 deaths on Saturday.

A medical bulletin said the positivity rate has come down to 9.06% from 9.83% of Friday and the cumulative positivity rate was constant at 8.53%. The recovery rate has also further improved to 92.45%.

The number of active cases came down to 51,470. Gurugram led the tally with 7,000 active cases followed by Hisar (5,273), Sirsa (3,360), Faridabad (3,212), Karnal (2,949), Mahendergarh (2,767), Panipat (2,460) and Bhiwani (2,239).

Among the deaths, nine each were reported from Gurugram and Hisar, seven each from Ambala and Karnal, six each from Faridabad, Panipat and Rewari, five from Jhajjar, four each from Sonepat, Rohtak, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Jind, three each from Mahendergarh, Panchkula, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, two each from Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal and Yamunanagar.

