Haryana regularise 264 unauthorised colonies

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Thursday regularised 264 unauthorised colonies spread across 17 districts. While 91 colonies regularised are under the town and country planning department, 173 colonies fall under the jurisdiction of urban local department. (HT File)

Announcing this decision, the chief minister Khattar said that the state government has so far regularised 2,101 unauthorised colonies, a step towards comprehensive urban development and community welfare.

Of the 91 colonies slated for regularisation by the town and country planning department include 14 colonies in Panipat, 44 in Palwal, 21 in Panchkula and 12 in Mahendragarh.

Similarly, within the 173 colonies under the purview of the urban local bodies department, the colonies regularised include seven in Ambala, three in Jind, four in Hisar, 11 each in Rohtak, Kurukshetra, and Panipat, five each in Sirsa and Faridabad, nine each in Palwal and Karnal, three in Panchkula, 41 in Sonipat, 44 in Gurugram, two each in Kaithal and Nuh, and six colonies in Bhiwani.

Basic amenities including roads, sewerage, water supply, and street lights etc will be extended to residents in these colonies as part of the regularisation process. To facilitate the development of these colonies, the government has granted administrative approval of ₹438 crore, with an initial disbursement of ₹54 crore to kick start the developmental activities within the colonies.

Mobile app for power consumers

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday launched ‘Haryana Trust-Based Reading Mobile App’ for the convenience of electricity consumers. The mobile app launched on a pilot basis in the districts of Panchkula, Karnal, Mahendragarh, and Hisar, is expected to benefit 10,70,000 power consumers.

Now, consumers can also pay their bills through this mobile app.

The CM said that this app has been created to help consumers choose the option of monthly billing or a bi-monthly billing cycle. Khattar said that electricity bills in the state are issued once every two months, causing financial difficulties for many consumers who prefer to receive monthly bills.

Awas Yojana Portal

Khattar launched yet another portal for implementation of the Haryana urban built plan reform policy for those seeking houses under the ‘Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana.’ This initiative will offer plots at concessional rates to eligible individuals.

During the initial phase, 10,542 plots will be allocated to eligible individuals across 14 cities.

This initiative targets urban families without homes and with an annual income of less than ₹1.80 lakh. Approximately 2.90 lakh families have applied for housing under this scheme, with about 1.51 lakh applying for plots and 1.38 lakh for flats.

₹84 crore transferred

CM Khattar digitally disbursed ₹84 crores directly into the bank accounts of 2,180 beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU).

With today’s disbursement, the total amount provided under the scheme has reached ₹166 crore, benefiting 4,325 individuals thus far.

The state government has implemented the DAYALU under which financial assistance is provided on the death or permanent disability of a member of a family above the age of 6 years and up to the age of 60 years having an annual income less than ₹1.80 lakh. The scheme will provide assistance based on the age of the individual at the time of death or permanent disability.

The assistance offered is ₹1 lakh above 6 years and up to 12 years, ₹2 lakh above 12 years and up to 18 years, ₹3 lakh above 18 years and up to 25 years, ₹5 lakh above 25 years and up to 45 years and financial assistance of ₹3 lakh will be given above the age of 45 and up to 60 years. This benefit will also include the financial aid received under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana for the age group of 18 to 40 years.