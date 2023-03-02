Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Roadways clerk held for siphoning off 1.09 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2023 05:29 AM IST

The clerk had been tampering with payment bills and depositing the money in accounts different from those intended; through this modus operandi, he had pilfered ₹1.09 crore of government money

Police have arrested a Haryana Roadways clerk for siphoning off 1.09 crore, over four years after the embezzlement first came to light.

Chandigarh Police arrested the Haryana Roadways clerk over four years after the embezzlement first came to light in 2018. (Getty Images)
The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar, worked as a clerk at the Haryana Roadways’ workshop in Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

Police had booked him under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant ), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in October 2018 on the complaint of RK Goyal, the then general manager of the workshop.

As per Goyal, Sanjay had been tampering with payment bills and depositing the money in accounts different from those intended. Through this modus operandi, he had pilfered 1.09 crore of government money.

The fraud had come to fore after complaints received regarding delay in payments from Gurugram and Karnal.

Story Saved
Thursday, March 02, 2023
