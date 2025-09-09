Haryana: Saini govt releases 5-crore aid for flood-hit Himachal

The Haryana government has released financial assistance of ₹5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister’s relief fund to support rescue and rehabilitation efforts following widespread damage caused by heavy rains and floods. CM Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the aid aims to provide immediate relief to affected families in the hill state, adding that Haryana is also extending continuous support to neighbouring Punjab, which too has been severely hit by floods.

“Punjab is our brother, and the Haryana government stands firmly with the state in this hour of crisis,” the CM said.

Following an informal meeting of the state council of ministers, Saini said that all ministers, party MLAs, and legislators have been requested to donate one month’s salary to the chief minister’s relief fund. “This contribution will help accelerate rescue operations and ensure that relief reaches those in need without delay,” Saini said.

The government has also appealed to state officers and employees to contribute voluntarily, while seeking cooperation from social organisations and industry leaders to strengthen relief measures.

He said that the chief minister’s relief fund is open for everyone and any individual may contribute as per their wish.

Earlier, Haryana had extended similar assistance of ₹5 crore each to flood-affected Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Saini visits Bhagwant Mann in hospital

The Haryana chief minister on Monday also met his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali, to enquire about his health and review the flood situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters later, Saini welcomed Opposition leaders’ visits to affected areas but said earlier they confined themselves to “just tweeting.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “Whenever a calamity strikes the country, its ‘yuvraj’ goes abroad, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancels programmes to directly reach out to people.”