Haryana: Saini seeks report on low turnout from BJP’s district chiefs

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also holding the party’s state president chair, has sought report from BJP’s district presidents pertaining to issues, including low turnout in their stronghold assembly segments, local leaders who worked against party candidates, booths where bogus voting took place and officials who supported the opponent while discharging their duty. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also holding the party’s state president chair. (HT Photo)

BJP Hisar district chief Asha Khedar said that they have been directed to identify the booths where officials did not ensure smooth voting intentionally and find out party leaders and workers who worked against party candidates among few other things.

“We are preparing the report on these lines, which will be submitted during party’s meeting on May 31. Some local workers had worked against the party. We received feedback that party candidate Ranjit Chautala will secure victory from Hisar,” she added.

Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had levelled allegations of bogus voting in Rohtak and Sirsa by the Congress party during polling in Haryana

Reacting sharply to Khattar’s allegations, former education minister and Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal said that the former BJP minister Manish Grover had illegally entered the booths in Rohtak on the voting day and the former CM is telling lies as the BJP has performed poorly on these two seats, adding the Congress will perform better on all ten seats.