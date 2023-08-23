News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be shown live in Haryana schools

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be shown live in Haryana schools

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2023 12:37 PM IST

State school education minister announces decision to show landing of Chandrayaan-3 landing from 5pm to 6pm on Wednesday

Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday said that all state-run schools in Haryana would witness the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon on Wednesday evening.

Schoolchildren with painted faces surround a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The lander module of Chandrayaan 3, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s third moon mission, is set to attempt landing on the lunar mission on Wednesday evening. (PTI Photo)
Schoolchildren with painted faces surround a replica of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The lander module of Chandrayaan 3, the Indian Space Research Organisation's third moon mission, is set to attempt landing on the lunar mission on Wednesday evening. (PTI Photo)

Interacting with reporters at his Jagadhari residence, the minister said that all government schools in the state would be open from 5pm to 6pm on Wednesday to enable students to witness the special occasion.

“The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 will be shown live to schoolchildren,” Kanwar Pal said of the proud occasion. “There is no doubt that this is the result of the hard work of our scientists. The moment will surely inculcate self-confidence among students. The state government has issued orders to officials to telecast the landing live wherever possible. If some schools are left out, the landing will be shown on Thursday to their students,” the minister said.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
