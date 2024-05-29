Haryana seeks comments on relevance of pre-Constitution laws

The Haryana government has sought comments from officials regarding the relevance and appropriateness of all pre-Constitution laws. In a communication to civil servants, including administrative secretaries, and heads of the departments, chief secretary TVSN Prasad said that the central government is set to review all pre-Constitution laws based on their relevance and appropriateness. The central government has also sent a list of 52 central acts, including pre-Constitution acts. In this context, comments or views from the state government have been sought regarding the necessity of repealing or re-enacting such laws as required. The Haryana government has sought comments from officials regarding the relevance and appropriateness of all pre-Constitution laws. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The acts listed for review include the Legal Representatives’ Suits Act, 1855, the Fatal Accidents Act, 1855, the Religious Endowments Act, 1863, The Divorce Act, 1869, the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Indian Contract Act, 1872, the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872, The Married Women’s Property Act, 1874, The Majority Act, 1875, The Religious Societies Act, 1880, The Kazis Act, 1880, The Indian Trusts Act, 1882; The Transfer of Property Act, 1882; The Suits Valuation Act, 1887; The Indian Easement Act, 1882; The Powers of Attorney Act, 1882; The Charitable Endowments Act, 1890; The Guardians & Wards Act, 1890; The Partition Act, 1893; The General Clauses Act, 1897; The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908; The Anand Marriage Act, 1909; The Official Trustees Act, 1913; The Hindu Disposition of Property Act, 1916; The Charitable and Religious Trusts Act, 1920; The Maintenance Orders Enforcement Act, 1921; The Sikh Gurdwaras (Supplementary) Act, 1925; The Indian Succession Act, 1925; The Sale of Goods Act, 1930; The Hindu Gains of Learning Act, 1930; The Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, 1936; The Arya Marriage Validation Act, 1937; The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937; The Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939; The Commercial Documents Evidence Act, 1939; The Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oaths and Fees) Act, 1948; The Special Marriage Act, 1954; The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955; The Hindu Succession Act, 1956; The Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956; The Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956; The Parliament Prevention of Disqualification Act, 1959; The Limitation Act, 1963; The Specific Relief Act, 1963; The Administrators-General Act, 1963; The Foreign Marriage Act, 1969; The Oaths Act, 1969; The Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oaths and Fees) (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Act, 1973; The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986; The Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996; and The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.