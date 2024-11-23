Haryana sees 278 less road fatalities in first 10 months

The Haryana Police on Friday said that from January to October this year, the state recorded a dip in road accidents and fatalities in comparison to the corresponding period last year. Attributing the decline in road crashes and deaths to awareness campaigns, the police said that there has been a decrease of 662 road accidents and 278 deaths in road accidents in the last 10 months compared to the previous year. (HT File/ Representational image)

Not only this, 505 fewer people have been injured in road accidents during this period compared to the previous year.

“If people drive their vehicles in the designated lane, road accidents can be reduced,” director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said advising people to follow traffic rules seriously.

“One of the main reasons for road accidents in the state is also the violation of lane driving,” he said.

The DGP said that Haryana Police have launched a campaign to promote lane discipline and road safety across the state, which will run until November 24. The campaign aims to educate the public about proper lane driving while penalising violators to enhance compliance.

The DGP said that under this campaign, challans have been issued for lane driving in Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal, Sirsa, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Charkhi Dadri, Nuh, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Karnal, Hisar, Yamunanagar, Jind, and Narnaul districts so far. This special campaign will be run, and challans will be issued in Panipat, Dabwali, Jhajjar, Rewari, and Palwal districts on November 23 and in Gurugram, Sonepat, Hansi, and Fatehabad on November 24.

The DGP said that from January to October, 8,21,318 vehicle drivers were challaned for violating traffic rules. He said 1,883 awareness campaigns about traffic rules were conducted by Haryana Police this year in which 2,63,259 people participated.

During the awareness campaign, people are made aware of lane driving rules in schools, villages, dhabas, truck unions, and factories in the state.

Additional director general of police (ADGP-traffic and highways) Hardeep Doon, said that letters have been written to all police commissioners and superintendents of police giving necessary directions regarding the work being done on lane driving. He said the SPs and DSPs have also been directed to monitor the campaign being run to follow lane driving.

The ADGP said that they should prevent heavy vehicle drivers from using the fast lane (right lane) and they should drive the vehicle only in the designated lane.

Giving guidelines for lane driving for safe travel, he informed that people should choose the correct lane while driving and change lanes only after giving a proper signal.

“People should use the right lane for overtaking. Always use the indicator before changing your lane and while overtaking,” the ADGP said.