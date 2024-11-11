Haryana sexual assault case: Suspended SDM sent to judicial custody

A day after the Hisar police arrested the suspended Haryana civil services (HCS) officer for allegedly sexually exploiting and hurling casteist remarks at a class 4 contractual employee, the officer was on Sunday sent to judicial custody. The complainant says senior PWD officers are mounting pressure on him for a compromise and take back the complaint.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the suspended former Hansi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kulbhushan Bansal, was taken to his former residences in Hisar, Fatehabad and the zila parishad bhawan in Hisar for testimony.

“No weapon was recovered from him. He was taken on one-day police remand which ended today and the suspended officer was sent to the Hisar jail,” he added. The complainant class 4 employee, citing threat to his life, said the police should provide him security.

“Senior officers of the PWD are mounting pressure on me for a compromise and take back the complaint. I have apprehension that these officers will sack me. PWD officers are saying that this incident has brought disrepute to our department,” he added.

The officer, who had been serving as the Hansi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), was suspended on November 7. The complainant, employed in the public health department, had alleged that the SDM had been sexually assaulting him for over four years. He alleged that the officer used to hire him for massage when he was posted in Fatehabad in 2020. The complainant alleged that six months ago, the accused demanded sexual favours and when he refused, the officer assaulted him at gunpoint and threatened to get him sacked from his job.

The Hisar police have booked the suspended SDM under Sections 377, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.