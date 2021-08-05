Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana signs MoU for promotion of handlooms, handicrafts at int’l level
Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said the state government, with the help of e-commerce firms, will help in displaying products of traditional weavers of rural areas, handlooms, and handicrafts at international levels. (HT FILE)
Haryana signs MoU for promotion of handlooms, handicrafts at int’l level

The Haryana government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Walmart Vriddhi, a growth and training programme designed for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and Haqdarshak, a technology platform
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST

The Haryana government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Walmart Vriddhi, a growth and training programme designed for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and Haqdarshak, a technology platform.

An official spokesperson said the MoU was signed by director general (MSMEs) Vikas Gupta, Nittin Dutt on behalf of Walmart Vriddhi, and CEO Aniket Doeger on behalf of Haqdarshak to create a pathway for MSMEs products to move towards the international market.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who holds the portfolio of industries and commerce, said the state government with the help of e-commerce companies such as Walmart, will help in displaying products of traditional weavers of rural areas, handlooms, and handicrafts at international levels.

Chautala asked Doegar to prepare a research report on best running welfare scheme of each state so that Haryana can work out the possibilities of implementing them under its one block, one product scheme.

Gupta said the products of MSMEs will be displayed in 24 countries and will be available in 10,500 stores under 48 banners.

Meanwhile, the state government has also notified employment generation subsidy scheme with an objective of creating employment opportunities for people in skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled category.

Chautala said under the scheme, ultra-mega projects, cluster establishment, MSMEs, large and mega projects will be provided subsidy for employing skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled category persons domiciled in Haryana.

