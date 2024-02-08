Haryana Sikh gurdwara management committee polls on Mar 6

The first general elections for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) will be held on March 6, according to justice HS Bhalla (retd), commissioner gurdwara elections. The returning officer will publish the notice inviting nominations on February 9. (HT Photo)

There are 40 wards in Haryana where the HSGMC elections will be held.

The returning officer will publish the notice inviting nominations on February 9. The nominations will be filed from February 10 to 16 and the scrutiny of nomination will be carried out on February 17.

As per the press release, if a nomination is rejected by the returning officer, the candidate(s) can submit an application to the deputy commissioner by February 19.

The list of valid nominations will be published on February 20 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations on February 21.

“The polling, if required, will take place on March 6 from 8 am to 5 pm,” the commissioner gurdwara elections said, adding following the conclusion of the voting process, the counting of votes will be conducted immediately and the results will be declared on the same day.