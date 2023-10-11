News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Six killed as car rams into parked truck in Bhiwani

Haryana: Six killed as car rams into parked truck in Bhiwani

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2023 02:03 PM IST

All five occupants of the car, truck driver die in accident that occurred near Sherla village on Tuesday night

Six people were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Sherla village in Bhiwani district of Haryana on Tuesday night, police said.

The mangled remains of the car after it rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Sherla village in Bhiwani district on Tuesday night. All five car occupants died in the accident. (HT Photo)
Bhiwani police spokesman Abhishek Rao said the deceased comprised all five occupants of the car and the truck driver, who was from Uttar Pradesh.

“Four people died on the spot and two succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital. Investigation is on,” Rao said.

The five occupants of the car were identified as Naseeb, alias Molad, Vikas, both residents of Budhara, Pradeep of Ladiyali, Ravi of Idiwali in Bhiwani and Jitender of Barwala in Hisar.

Such was the impact of the hit that the car was damaged completely. It is learnt that the truck was parked without any indicator and the car was at a high speed.

