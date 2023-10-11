Two addicts drown in bid to escape from illegal rehab centre, 4 booked

The Patiala police on Tuesday booked four persons, including the owner of an illegal private drug de-addiction centre in Ambala, after two addicts died in a bid to escape from the facility. The rescued youth told police that they were mercilessly beaten up and kept in inhuman conditions by the staff of the illegal de-addiction centre. (HT photo)

Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Sukhwinder Gill said the two youths were being chased by the staff of the de-addiction centre when they jumped into a rivulet and drowned.

A case has been registered against Vijay (owner of the illegal centre), Sammy, Kaka and Mohit under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

A joint team of the Haryana health department and police, meanwhile, raided the illegal de-addiction centre located in Ambala’s Matheri Shekhan village and rescued at least 32 addicts, who were allegedly beaten up and kept in inhuman conditions for the past several months.

The two youngsters, who lost their lives, hail from Patiala. Family members of both the deceased told police that the youths were recently admitted to the Ambala rehab centre. They said they had no idea that the centre was illegal. The police have also recovered another body from the rivulet. Unconfirmed reports said that four addicts had jumped into the stream in an escape bid. Police, however, said they are trying to ascertain the body’s identity.

Most addicts rescued were from Punjab

The team that raided the Ambala facility found that the single-floor building with single entry/exit gate had no board ot hoarding. Deputy civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Rai, who led the health department team, told the police that there was no manager or representative of the foundation at the centre, which has two halls with beds, two rooms in basement, a kitchen and a washroom. No registration document could be found at the centre.

He said there were no psychiatrist, psychologist, counsellor, medical officer, staff nurse or a ward boy.

Of the 32 addicts rescued, most belonged to Punjab, while one each was from Manali, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Uttar Pradesh, said Dr Rai.

Sources said 26 were sent to their home after the police established contact with their families, while six of them were volunteers and were admitted at the district civil hospital.

“A preliminary probe indicates that the centre was working in collusion with similar facilities in Patiala and Pehowa. Many parents told us that they were unaware that their ward was kept in Ambala centre. It suggests that the addicts could have been transferred from other facilities,” Dr Rai said while talking to HT.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said the youths disclosed to the raiding team that they were mercilessly beaten up and kept in inhuman conditions.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said based on a complaint by Dr Rai, a case was registered under the Indian Medical Council Act and IPC sections 420 (fraud), 342, 347 ( wrongful confinement) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against seven persons.

