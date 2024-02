Haryana Speaker admits no-trust motion against Khattar govt, fixes Feb 22 for debate

Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by the main opposition party, the Congress, against the Manohar Lal Khattar government. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya (right) and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on the opening day of the budget session of the assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Speaker fixed the time of debate for Thursday.

Gupta admitted the no-confidence motion after a head count of over 18 MLAs as required under the rules.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently accused the Khattar government of having failed on all fronts. He had said the Congress would bring a no-confidence motion during the session.

The Congress had also brought a motion of no-confidence against the BJP-JJP government three years ago but it was defeated.

Khattar had referred to the previous no-confidence motion, saying he had challenged the opposition that they must table such a motion during every session so that they can hear about the work done by his government. Otherwise, they just speak without listening, he had said.

If the Congress brings a no-confidence motion again, they will be compelled to hear about the works done by the government, Khattar had added.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, while its alliance partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has 10.

Six of the seven Independent members in the House support the BJP, which also enjoys the support of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one.