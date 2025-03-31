Haryana: Speaker Kalyan inaugurates projects worth 3.14 crore at Gharaunda

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Sunday inaugurated two development projects worth ₹3.14 crore in Bastara village, Gharaunda constituency, Karnal. He attended a “Jan Samasya Sunwai” programme, addressing public grievances and directing officials for immediate resolution. Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan in Bastara village on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Kalyan laid the foundation stone for a new road from GT Road to Mubarakabad village, costing ₹1.75 crore, and inaugurated the ₹1.39 crore renovation of Bastara’s village pond.

Highlighting past achievements, he mentioned the completion of key projects such as a Medical University, ITI, bus stand, roads, bridges, NCC Academy, and SDM office in Gharaunda. He assured that pending development work would be prioritized, promising transformative progress in the constituency over the next five years.