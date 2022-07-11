Haryana: Speeding SUV claims cop’s life in Karnal
A 42-year-old policeman was killed when a speeding SUV hit his bike on the National Highway 44 near Taraori on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Tej Narayan, a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, who was posted at Madhuban police academy.
Police said that on Monday morning, Tej Narayan was heading towards Madhuban on his motorcycle. When he reached near Taraori, the SUV hit his bike, leaving him dead on the spot.
After getting the information, a police team reached the accident site and started an investigation.
Karambir Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the SUV driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, while the vehicles have been taken into the possession.
-
‘Kalyan railway station skywalk is no less than a waterlogged street’
Commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a nightmare during the monsoon as most stretches of the skywalks, foot over bridges (FOBs) and platforms are waterlogged due to leaking roofs. Commuters also claimed that this was the first time most places at Kalyan station have leaking roofs. The roofs above the platforms are also not maintained and are leaking. As a result, the platforms have become slippery, claimed the commuters.
-
Haryana STF arrests 5 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang
In a major crackdown, the special task force of Haryana Police has arrested five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, officials said on Monday. A number of stolen luxury cars were also recovered from them. Those arrested are Chiraag, younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani who has been nabbed in the Moose Wala murder case; Manoj Bakkarwala; Prakash Barmer of Rajasthan's Barmer; Amit of Haryana's Pinjore and Sanjay of Punjab's Zirakpur.
-
Indian Eagle Owl rescued from school premises in Thane
An Indian Eagle Owl was rescued from a school in Thane on Monday morning amidst heavy downpour. The owl was drenched in rain and was weak. It was also harassed by crows. It was rescued from Thirani School in Vartak Nagar by Wildlife Welfare Association, an NGO. A resident of Vartak Nagar, Balkrishna Kolekar, spotted the owl and reached out to WWA. He informed them about the bird stuck in the school premises.
-
UP woman gives poison to 4 children, attempts to die by suicide
A woman administered poison to her four children before attempting to die by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Monday, police said. The neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after finding the children in an unconscious state on the verandah. The woman's husband had an argument with his brother over property after which she first gave poison to her four children aged between 7 and 11 years. She also consumed poison.
-
Now, OPD services in two shifts at Lucknow’s SGPGI
Lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com LUCKNOW Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has started two shifts for OPD services in a day. Patients who get themselves registered between 7am and 9am are seen between 10am and 1pm. Those registered between 9.30am and 12.30pm would be allowed entry into the OPD after 2pm and would be seen till 5pm. “After implementation of online payment software, long queues at PGI counters would be reduced,” said officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics