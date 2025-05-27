Haryana Staff Selection Commission announces application process for group c posts

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Tuesday announced that the online application process for recruitment of Group-C posts through the common eligibility test (CET) will start from May 28. HSSC member Bhupender Chauhan in a statement said the recruitment process will be conducted under the state government’s new CET policy of December 31, 2024.

Candidates can register online by visiting https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is June 12, and the deadline to submit the fee is June 14 till 6 pm.

The HSSC member said that candidates who appeared in the CET conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022, must use their previous CET registration number. New applicants will be issued a new registration number, which will be valid for all further processes.

The commission has also issued guidelines for candidates applying under reserved categories. Certificates of candidates of BC-A, BC-B and EWS categories should have been issued after April 1, 2025, and on or before the closing date of registration. Certificates for deprived scheduled castes (DSCs), other scheduled castes (OSCs), persons with benchmark disabilities, ex-servicemen and eligible sportspersons must have been issued before the application deadline. For family members of ex-servicemen, the eligibility certificate must have been issued or renewed after June 13, 2024, and on or before the last date of submission. Information about the examination date and the admit card download will be shared separately on the commission’s website.