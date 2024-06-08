Haryana strengthening forensic science labs through recruitments

The Haryana government has given approval to fill 155 new posts in the cyber forensic unit even as the recruitment exercise to appoint 53 senior scientific assistants and scientific assistants through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is in final stages. The Haryana government has given approval to fill 155 new posts in the cyber forensic unit even as the recruitment exercise to appoint 53 senior scientific assistants and scientific assistants through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is in final stages. (HT File)

This emerged during a meeting director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur held regarding timely resolution of pending cases at the state’s forensic science laboratories (FSL), capacity building, filling scientific staff vacancies, streamlining processes, and implementing a two-shift duty system to deal with pendency.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

During the meeting, the DGP was apprised that additionally, 135 posts of senior scientific assistants, scientific assistants, and laboratory assistants are being filled through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. Senior police officers and FSL deputy directors from across the state attended the meeting.

An official spokesperson said that the selection exam for 23 senior scientific officers will be conducted this month via the Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

Currently, 23 mobile forensic science units are operational across various districts, collecting samples from crime scenes.

The DGP stressed the importance of reducing the time required to process samples by providing additional manpower and equipping the labs with state-of-the-art technology. This, he noted, would increase the output of the specialists. He directed officers to study processes based on industrial engineering principles and ensure the availability of new technology and equipment wherever possible. He also urged them to review the entire procedure from sample collection to the delivery of results. It was announced that new staff would soon be appointed to expedite the investigation process, the spokesperson said.

There are five FSL labs in the state where samples are analysed and reports are prepared.

The DGP highlighted the critical role of experts in these investigations and the necessity for teamwork between specialists and support staff.

To expedite report preparation, the DGP suggested implementing a two-shift duty system for staff. The issues related to procurement of new equipment for sample analysis were also discussed. The DGP urged officers to enhance reporting standards and develop a high-quality template to improve the quality of reports.