Haryana: Take Central schemes to people, Nadda tells BJP workers

Urging BJP workers from Haryana to start working on the ground ahead of the next year's elections, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Sunday that there is a need to increase the strength of the party four times more.

“No doubt the BJP is the biggest party in the world and our opponents have also admitted it but now we have to increase our strength four times more,” he said addressing BJP workers from six Lok Sabha constituencies at Samalkha in Panipat.

Nadda also lashed out at the Congress saying that “the party does not have any ideology and they cannot think beyond family. But we are a party with ideology, so we have to move forward by working with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas”.

“We have to work continuously to take the party to the next level and expand it further,” he told the workers.

Nadda urged party workers to take the schemes of the Modi government to the people and tell them how the country is progressing under the leadership of the PM.

On the occasion, he mentioned several welfare schemes of the Central government and also said that the hard work of each and every party worker is paying off.