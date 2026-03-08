Haryana: Tearful adieu to Rohtak IAF officer killed in Assam Sukhoi crash

Two days after Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht, 32, died in a Sukhoi (Su-30 MKI) aircraft crash in Assam, he was cremated with full military honours on Saturday at his ancestral village of Kakrana in Rohtak. Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht’s grandfather, Mahabir, being handed his son’s cap in Rohtak on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Anuj is survived by his parents and a younger brother, Manuj, who is currently based at England. His father, Anand Kumar is a retired subedar from the Indian Army.

During the ceremony, many locals, public representatives, and administrative officials paid their tributes.

On behalf of the state government, Haryana tourism minister Arvind Kumar Sharma paid tribute to the deceased and met the bereaved family to express his condolences.

He said that the soldier’s supreme sacrifice for the country would always be remembered.

Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar also paid his tributes.

On the occasion, an Air Force contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the deceased pilot’s with ceremonial firing and handed over the Tricolor—symbolising the supreme sacrifice made for the nation—along with the braveheart’s cap, to his grandfather, Mahabir, and his father, retired subedar Anand Kumar.

Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, MLA Shakuntala Khatak and others were present.

The Indian Air Force said that the fighter aircraft crashed in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam, hours after it was reported missing after take off from Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday evening.

Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar were the two pilots on board the ill-fated fighter jet, which was on a training mission.