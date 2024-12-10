Haryana: Three new services of HSIIDC notified

The Haryana government has notified three new services of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) under the Right to Service Act, 2014, with clearly defined time limits for their delivery. A notification to this effect has been issued by chief secretary Vivek Joshi. (HT File)

A two-day deadline has been set for granting permission for de-mortgage. Similarly, a provisional transfer letter (PTL) must be issued within 45 days, and a final transfer letter (FTL) within seven days. A notification to this effect has been issued by chief secretary Vivek Joshi. As per the notification, permission for the mortgage must also be issued within two days.

The estate officer has been designated as the officer responsible for all these services, except for plot bifurcation. For plot bifurcation, the deputy general manager or assistant general manager (Estate) will be the designated authority. The head of the department (Estate) will serve as the first grievance redressal authority, while the managing director will be the second grievance redressal authority.

Additionally, the Haryana government has also given additional charge of commissioner and secretary of the school education department to chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal, an official spokesperson said.