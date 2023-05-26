Haryana to set up NRI cells, says chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said that the state government is actively working on establishing special Non-Resident Indian (NRI) cells to address the grievances of Haryana’s natives living abroad and safeguard their interests. An aerial view of the Capitol complex in Chandigarh, India on Monday. (HT Photo)

The chief secretary said this during the Videsh Sampark Programme, an event organised by the Haryana foreign cooperation department in collaboration with the ministry of external affairs. The programme is aimed at enhancing engagement with the diaspora and fostering partnerships with state governments to tackle diaspora-related issues.

The chief secretary emphasised that these NRI cells would operate independently of the police department. “Haryana prides itself on its diverse religious and cultural fabric, with a significant population of Sikhs, Muslims, and followers of other religions. Besides Hindi, which serves as the official language, Punjabi is recognised as the second language, and efforts have been made to recruit teachers to promote the Punjabi language as well, he said.

Kaushal said that the state government is actively organising seminars in universities and colleges to educate the youth about higher education and employment opportunities overseas. These initiatives play a crucial role in equipping students with valuable information and insights about studying and working in foreign countries. Through participation in these seminars, students can gain knowledge about various educational institutions, scholarship programs, admission processes, and employment prospects abroad. Such endeavours are expected to greatly benefit the students and contribute to their informed decision-making regarding international education and employment options, he said.

