Haryana to float global tenders to ensure free Covid-19 vaccination
Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that the global tenders would be procured so that free vaccination could be provided to every 18+ citizen in the state. (File Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana to float global tenders to ensure free Covid-19 vaccination

During the past few weeks, Covid-19 cases in Haryana have witnessed a surge. The number of total active cases in the state, as of May 12, was 1,07,058.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Global tenders would be floated by the Haryana government for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines to ensure that all those above 18 in the state are inoculated, health minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

During the past few weeks, Covid-19 cases in Haryana have witnessed a surge. The number of total active cases in the state, as of May 12, was 1,07,058.

In a tweet, Vij said, “Haryana will float Global tenders to purchase Corona Vaccine for people of Haryana so that free vaccination could be provided to every 18 citizens of the State at the earliest". 

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have already opted for global tenders to meet their needs.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), are currently being used in India's inoculation drive against coronavirus.

