Gadkari to inaugurate, lay stones of 3,700-crore road development projects in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2023 09:45 PM IST

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of public works department, said Gadkari will inaugurate 11 flyovers on the eight-lane National Highway from Delhi to Panipat. He said Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of construction work of Karnal green field six-lane ring road project (35 km long) at Kutail village in Karnal

Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of public works department, said Gadkari will inaugurate 11 flyovers on the eight-lane National Highway from Delhi to Panipat. The project is 24 km long and built with an estimated cost of around 900 crore. He said Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of construction work of Karnal green field six-lane ring road project (35 km long) at Kutail village in Karnal district followed by Ambala green field six-lane ring road project at Jandli village in Ambala district. The total length of this project is 23 km with an estimated cost of around 1,100 crore.

The deputy chief minister said that the government is continuously strengthening the road network. He said along with Haryana, the passengers of Punjab, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir passing through Delhi-Panipat corridor will also benefit from this road project. Similarly, the construction of Ambala and Karnal ring road will provide relief to the local people from the traffic congestion, he said.

