Haryana to issue copies of birth certificates within 14 days

Updated on Jan 31, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Similarly, registration of name of child in the certificate will be done in 30 days of the event. The correction of entry in the register of birth and death (after submission of complete application) will be done in 30 days.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said certified copies of already registered birth/death certificates of the current year will be issued within 14 days, while the certified copies of previous years up to 1972 will be issued within 30 days and certified copies prior to 1972 will be issued within 90 days.

According to the notification, if applicant applied for delayed registration of birth and death events post 21 days but within 30 days of the occurrence, registration will be done within 21 days.

The registration after 30 days but before 1 year of the event will be done within 30 days. The registration for birth and death events after a year after the occurrence of event, up to 1972 will be done in 60 days and in case of the event prior to 1972, the registration will be done within 90 days.

