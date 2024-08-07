Haryana to provide LPG cylinders at 500 to PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will receive gas cylinders at ₹500, a yet another please-all decision ahead of assembly polls that will benefit near 46 lakh families with annual income below ₹1.80 lakh. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a state-level event in Jind on Thursday. (PTI)

The CM, who was in Jind to attend a state-level “Hariyali Teej” function, announced “interest-free loans” to the tune of ₹100 crore to empower women in self-help groups (SHGs), an official spokesperson said.

While reaching out to “women and daughters” of the state, the CM made a slew of announcement coinciding with “Hariyali Teej” function. As part of the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Uphaar Yojana, fortified milk will be provided to schoolgirls aged 14 to 18 for 150 days to combat malnutrition. This programme is expected to support around 2.65 lakh adolescent girls, said Saini.

Under the Haryana Matrishakti Udyamita Yojana, the loan amount limit has been increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, while the revolving fund being provided to SHGs for daily needs will be hiked from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.

In addition, the monthly honorarium for Group Sakhi will be increased from ₹150 to ₹500.

Extending warm greetings and best wishes to everyone in the state, the CM highlighted the significance of the festival. He said it is a centuries-old tradition when brothers give a “kothli” to their sisters during the festival.

“Today, your brother has come to present kothli and seek your blessings,” said Saini, who distributed kothli among 30,000 women, highlighting that this festival would serve as a symbol of women’s empowerment.

Saini outlined a goal of providing ₹490 crore in loans to SHGs within the financial year and recognised 66 such women’s groups from the state. He also awarded ₹38.5 lakh to the top three self-help groups in each district.

The chief minister said Haryana government aims to make 2 lakh sisters and daughters “lakhpati didis” through various training programmes, with an initial target of 62,000 in the first phase. He urged women to take part in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, June 5.

During the event, Saini awarded the best self-help group (SHG) and honoured high-achieving girl students from the Class 10 and 12.