Haryana to rebrand VCs as ‘Kulguru’: Mahipal Dhanda

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Friday said that the vice-chancellors (VCs) of all government universities in the state will now be referred to as ‘Kulguru’ instead of the current title ‘Kulpati’. Dhanda, an MLA from Panipat Rural, said that an amendment to the University Act will be made to formalise this change. Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Friday said that the vice-chancellors (VCs) of all government universities in the state will now be referred to as ‘Kulguru’. (ht fILE)

The announcement came during a one-day workshop on internship organised under the National Education Policy, 2020, by Haryana State Higher Education Council at JC Bose University of Science and Technology in Faridabad.

Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, VC of Kurukshetra University (KU), was the guest of honour at the event.

Dhanda also highlighted that Haryana is the first state in India to fully implement NEP. Prof Sachdeva, said that the university achieved a prestigious NAAC A++ grade and became the first to integrate NEP-2020 in all undergraduate, postgraduate and affiliated college programmes.

Additionally, KU launched over 172 internship programmes through its virtual internship program portal (VIP), aligned with NEP. The university also introduced Apprenticeship-Embedded Degree Programs (AEDP) for courses such as BCA, B.com Professional, B.Sc Event Management, and B.Sc. Medical Lab Technology, starting this academic year.