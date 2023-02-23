: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday told the state assembly that the government has decided to constitute a special committee to look into contentious issue of construction of stilt plus four-storeyed residential units in the state. Haryana to set up spl panel to review stilt plus 4-storey constructions

The committee will comprise of urban planners, representatives of the residents welfare associations, officials of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and department of town and country planning, officials said.

The chief minister, who was replying to a discussion held on the governor’s address during the ongoing budget session of the assembly, said that permission given for construction of four- storeyed house with a stilt parking in the HSVP sectors has been put in abeyance.

Khattar said since there were complaints in this regard, the government has formed a special committee to look into the issue.

“No new building plans will be passed until the special committee submits its report,’’ the CM told the House.

Earlier, in a reply to a calling attention notice by Congress MLAs Varun Chaudhary, Bharat Bhushan Batra, Aftab Ahmed and Neeraj Sharma on the same issue, agriculture minister, JP Dalal told the House that the any decision to withdraw the registration of the fourth floor needs to be taken after considered deliberations as it may later emerge that such a decision was inappropriate for certain towns or situations.

“Thus, it is important to consider all relevant factors before reaching a comprehensive decision and the government is committed to examine and amend the policy considering all evidences and feedback from the public,” said the reply read by the minister on behalf of the chief minister.

‘Registration of four floors started in 2018’

The reply said that registration of three independent floors in residential plots gained pace in Haryana around 2009 when a policy was framed and an amendment was made in the law.

Later, on account of increasing popularity of registration of four floors in Delhi, the demand for similar policies in Haryana’s towns was also made around 2014. Accordingly, between 2017 and 2018, the public demand intensified for the registration of four floors. Keeping in view such a demand by the general public, a policy decision was taken for the first time on November 21, 2018 to allow registration of four floors on residential plots, the reply said.

It further said the policy decision to allow the registration of four floors was applied across the entire state and all residential plots whether developed by the colonisers or HSVP were covered by it.

Stilt plus 4 floors approved for 12,000 HSVP plots

“As on date, approval has been granted for the construction of four floors and registration of floors in about 6,500 cases of colonisers and developers of Haryana. Out of these, on most of the plots, the construction work already stands completed and in many of these, the registration of floors is also completed. In addition, building plans for stilt and 4 floors for about 12,000 HSVP plots stand approved,’’ the reply said.

Dalal said that at present, there was no immediate requirement to upgrade the existing infrastructure services. The provision of construction of stilt is mandatory in case of stilt plus 4 floors construction to reduce the parking problem. Though for increasing the ground coverage, the setbacks have been reduced but the minimum setbacks have been retained for adequate light and ventilation.

For monitoring of stilt plus four floors construction in HSVP areas, a mechanism has been developed for information of adjoining plot holders. In case of any complaint of any damage due to construction on adjoining plots, a committee of officers shall visit the sites and assess the damage. Further, construction shall be allowed only after repair of damaged building to the satisfaction of committee. While taking a decision on such demands, it is important to keep in view several facts. In the entire world, there is an emphasis on compact development through which the housing needs of a larger number of people can be met in a limited area through vertical development with commensurate services provided at local level, the reply said