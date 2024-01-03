close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to spend 126-cr to tackle waste in Gurugram and Faridabad

Haryana to spend 126-cr to tackle waste in Gurugram and Faridabad

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 03, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Presiding over a meeting to assess waste disposal progress in Gurugram and Faridabad, Kaushal directed the officers of the pollution control board to take strict action against agencies and officials failing to address issues related to waste management at the Bandhwari site

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday said the state government has awarded contracts worth 126 crore to process 15 lakh metric tonne legacy waste at Bandhwari in Gurugram. He said an action plan has been prepared to achieve this target by June 2024.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT Photo)
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT Photo)

Presiding over a meeting to assess waste disposal progress in Gurugram and Faridabad, Kaushal directed the officers of the pollution control board to take strict action against agencies and officials failing to address issues related to waste management at the Bandhwari site.

He directed to impose penalties against those responsible for delay in waste management and disposal tasks in landfills at Gurugram and Faridabad, saying that delays in disposal will not be tolerated.

Kaushal also reviewed the development of the Mujheri site and ongoing works at Partapgarh landfill site.

He directed the Faridabad municipal corporation (MC) commissioner to complete development at Mujheri and install trammels by January end and to commence operations at Partapgarh site by mid-February 2024.

It was apprised in the meeting that Gurugram MC and Faridabad MC conduct regular awareness programmes on waste segregation and monitor daily compliance. The Gurugram MC has achieved 47% segregation and the Faridabad MC 44%, according to a statement.

