Haryana to start samadhan shivirs in municipal bodies from Oct 22

Directing to start ‘samadhan shivirs’ in municipal bodies across the state from October 22, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed various development projects on Sunday in a meeting with officials of the urban local bodies and panchayats department. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviewing development projects with officials of urban local bodies and development and panchayats Department in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

During the ‘samadhan shivirs’ all the officers will be available in the office from 9am to 11 am to address public grievances.

“A complete outline will be prepared for this programme soon in another meeting to be chaired by the chief secretary,” an official spokesperson said.

One of the primary objectives of these samadhan shivirs will be to settle matters pertaining to the contentious property ID-related matters.

The spokesperson said that the urban local bodies department will hold such camps at all wards and ULB offices and panchayat department will organise these camps at BDPO offices.

“The samadhan shivirs will continue for one month,” the spokesperson said, adding that it was also decided that the chief minister will personally review development projects by convening a meeting with all municipal corporation commissioners in Chandigarh on October 24. The district municipal commissioners, joint commissioners and executive officers of municipal bodies will also attend the meeting.

The chief minister also instructed officials to create a development action plan aligned with future needs, emphasising the importance of listening to and promptly addressing the issues and needs of the public. Saini also reviewed the work of the development and panchayats department and directed to expedite the stalled development projects of the department.