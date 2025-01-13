Haryana transfers 184 crore into farmers’ accounts

Haryana government on Sunday transferred ₹184 crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers for crop residue management subsidy and as bonus. Haryana agriculture minister said the state government is fully committed to the welfare of farmers. He said direct benefit transfer will not only provide economic strength to the farmers but also raise their standard of living. (HT File)

The total ₹184 crore transferred included ₹122 crore subsidy on 10,393 crop residue management equipment and a bonus of ₹62 crore, said agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana .

The agriculture minister said the state government is fully committed to the welfare of farmers. He said direct benefit transfer (DBT) will not only provide economic strength to the farmers but also raise their standard of living.

Rana said ₹62 crore bonus related to a decision the state government had taken under which ₹2,000 per acre bonus was promised for agricultural and horticultural crops affected due to adverse weather during kharif season 2024.

“In this regard, ₹62 crore was transferred directly into the accounts of farmers. Under this scheme, so far, a bonus amount of ₹860 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 8.18 lakh farmers through DBT,” he said.

Regarding the subsidy on crop residue management equipment, the agriculture minister said an amount of ₹122 crore has been released for 10,393 machines. He said this step of the state government would prove to be important for solving environmental problems and promoting advanced agricultural practices.