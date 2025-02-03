Menu Explore
Haryana: Tributes paid to IAS officer, his family

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 03, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Former Haryana IAS officer ML Verma’s younger brother Sanjeev Verma paid respects to the departed souls at a memorial built in their memory

Tributes were paid to former Haryana IAS officer ML Verma, his wife, Preeti, and sons Gaurav and Saurabh at their ancestral village Lalhari Kalan in Yamunanagar on Sunday.

The family was gunned down by militants in 1992. The slain IAS officer was additional principal secretary to the then chief minister Bhajan Lal when he and his family were killed.
The family was gunned down by militants in 1992. The slain IAS officer was additional principal secretary to the then chief minister Bhajan Lal when he and his family were killed.

The family was gunned down by militants in 1992. The slain IAS officer was additional principal secretary to the then chief minister Bhajan Lal when he and his family were killed. His younger brother Sanjeev Verma paid respects to the departed souls at a memorial built in their memory.

