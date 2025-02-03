Haryana: Tributes paid to IAS officer, his family

Tributes were paid to former Haryana IAS officer ML Verma, his wife, Preeti, and sons Gaurav and Saurabh at their ancestral village Lalhari Kalan in Yamunanagar on Sunday. The family was gunned down by militants in 1992. The slain IAS officer was additional principal secretary to the then chief minister Bhajan Lal when he and his family were killed. (HT File)

