Haryana: Two killed as dumper truck hits car in Gurugram

Two men were killed after a speeding dumper truck hit their Swift Dzire car on Tauru-Sohna road in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The accident took place around 3 am on Saturday. The duo died on the spot. (HT File)

The driver of the dumper fled from the spot with his vehicle, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered at the Sadar Tauru police station.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul (30) and his friend Ajay (27), both residents of Tauru.The duo was returning to Tauru by car after visiting the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi when the accident took place around 3 am on Saturday. Both died on the spot, while the car was also badly damaged, police said.

A few locals claimed the dumper was moving recklessly at a very high speed.

While Ajay was a father of two daughters, Rahul’s wife is expecting a child. Ajay used to work in a private jewellery shop in Bhiwadi, while Rahul had his own business, a relative of one of the deceased said.

“An FIR has been registered against the unknown dumper driver. We have handed over the bodies to the kin after postmortem. The accused will be arrested soon,” Tauru SHO Jitender Yadav said.