Haryana: UP man held for luring Sirsa minor, raping her

Sirsa police, on Monday evening, arrested an Uttar Pradesh resident for allegedly luring a minor girl from a village in Sirsa and raping her in Uttar Pradesh in April this year. According to police officials, the girl stayed with the man for four days and he raped her at his house in Mainpuri.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Mainpuri in UP and was absconding after the girl returned to her family after being held by the accused for four days in April. In his complaint to the police on April 3, the girl's father from Sirsa district said that a man from Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Sirsa's Rania fled with his daughter.

“One day, the girl was able to speak to her father over the phone and narrated the ordeal. She returned home after some days and the accused was absconding. He was arrested on Monday. He was booked under Sections 137, 96, 64(2)(m) of the BNS and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” the police spokesperson added.