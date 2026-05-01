Haryana Vidhan Sabha organises a training workshop for MLAs

Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Thursday organised a training workshop, “Parliamentary Committees, Role of Members”, for the MLAs here. Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan urged the legislators to have a deep understanding of rules, procedures and legislative work so as to help the government make better decisions.

“The learning should not remain limited to workshops alone, but should continue throughout the legislators’ tenure. There are a large number of young MLAs in the present assembly, and if they incorporate technical knowledge and rules into their speeches, they can help the government make better decisions more effectively,” Kalyan said.

The speaker said that due to limited time in the House, it is not possible to discuss every issue in detail and therefore, committees serve as the most effective mechanism to ensure administrative accountability.

“The discussions in committees often rise above party politics and focus on public interest issues. Legislators can ask precise questions to officials and use their expertise to highlight shortcomings in reports,” he added.

The speaker also released a “guidance booklet” for legislators containing key principles for legislative decision-making and dealing with challenges.

Deputy speaker Krishan Lal Middha was also present on the occasion. Former Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe delivered a lecture on the topic “Parliamentary Committees and Their Role in Ensuring Executive Accountability.”

During the workshop, Haryana institute of public administration (HIPA) director general Manoj Yadav, Lok Sabha joint secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Lok Sabha secretariat director Bharti Sanjeev Tuteja, and PRIDE director Rajkumar also addressed the gathering.